Crisfords ponder Royal Ascot options for Meydaan after Cocked Hat winner boosts Ambiente Friendly Derby form
Harry Davies registered his second Listed winner aboard Meydaan in the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes.
The 7-2 chance was giving the form of Derby second favourite Ambiente Friendly a boost when holding Space Legend by a neck in the 1m3f contest.
Meydaan finished third in the Lingfield Derby Trial on his previous start and handled the Sussex undulations well to give Davies his most significant winner for Simon and Ed Crisford since linking up with the Newmarket stable over winter.
The Cocked Hat was won last year by the classy Gregory, who went on to follow up in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, and Meydaan could well be on a similar trajectory.
Crisford snr said: "Meydaan has been learning his trade as he's gone along this season and he deserved to get his head in front. He was in front soon enough and was looking around a bit but saw out the trip well. He has options at Royal Ascot, including the Queen's Vase, and we'll have a chat with connections."
Family affair
Francophone boosted Secret Satire's form for Friday's Betfred Oaks when landing the Listed William Hill Height Of Fashion Stakes.
Kirsten Rausing's homebred finished second to Andrew Balding's filly in the Musidora at York ten days ago and went one better when beating Regal Jubilee by three-quarters of a length under Joe Fanning.
Trainer Charlie Johnston said: "It was a bit of a gamble running her back so quickly but she had come out of it in such good form that we took the chance and I'm delighted it's come off.
"It looked a good opportunity to get some bold black type and it's been a good week for the family as her aunt Madame Ambassador won a Listed race at Ayr on Wednesday. Whether she now steps up to a mile and a half for the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot we'll have to see."
Four-timer for Hay
Owner Fitri Hay had a double on the seven-race card and a 2,249-1 four-timer across the action in Britain and Ireland.
The Goodwood double was initiated by the Paul and Oliver Cole-trained Jakarta, who earned a quote of 12-1 for the Albany at Royal Ascot when winning the 6f fillies' maiden under Benoit de la Sayette. The David Simcock-trained Tides Of War carried the same colours to success in the 1m6f handicap under Hayley Turner.
Hay enjoyed more high-profile wins elsewhere, with the Charlie Hills-trained Mitbaahy landing the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh and Ralph Beckett's Starlust scoring in a 5f handicap at York.
Read these next:
Rosallion crowns a superb day for Reem Three and her high-flying daughters with Irish 2,000 Guineas victory
How would you campaign Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Rosallion for the rest of the year?
Kerdos lands third Temple Stakes for Clive Cox to boost Royal Ascot claims in King Charles III sprint
- So how good is Notable Speech? Sean Levey reckons Rosallion can take revenge in a rematch at Royal Ascot
- York: Starlust shines in Royal Ascot prep as part of 2,249-1 across-the-cards four-timer for Jim and Fitri Hay
- Chester: Northumberland Plate a possibility for Cavern Club after 'smashing' start for James Owen
- How would you campaign Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Rosallion for the rest of the year?
- Haydock: Kerdos lands third Temple Stakes for Clive Cox to boost Royal Ascot claims in King Charles III sprint
