Rosallion crowns a superb day for Reem Three and her high-flying daughters with Irish 2,000 Guineas victory

It was a day of days for Reem Three and her family as grandson Rosallion claimed Classic honours in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Rosallion, by Blue Point, is from a family beautifully nurtured by owner-breeder Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, with his granddam Reem Three sitting atop in splendid fashion. The daughter of Mark Of Esteem and winning Fairy King mare Jumaireyah was Listed-placed during her own racing career for Luca Cumani, but her influence at stud runs much deeper.

The 21-year-old is the dam of nine individual Flat winners, eight of them black-type winners or performers. Two of them are winners at the highest level, namely Ajman Princess, who struck in the Prix Jean Romanet for Roger Varian in 2017, and Triple Time, winner of last year's Queen Anne Stakes and now standing at Dalham Hall Stud.

Ajman Princess was in the news earlier in the day when her well-regarded son Inisherin took the scalp of the previously unbeaten Vandeek in Haydock's Sandy Lane Stakes.

The Kevin Ryan-trained son of Shamardal could add further Group 1 laurels to the family this season, with entries in the St James's Palace Stakes and July Cup.

Inisherin: Sandy Lane Stakes winner started a big day for Reem Three and her daughters Credit: John Grossick

Rosallion is out of the unraced Rosaline, a New Approach sister to Prix Daniel Wildenstein winner Ostilio. Her Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere-winning son is her second winner after the Golden Horn mare Needle Lace, while she has a two-year-old Make Believe colt named Lord Capulet.

Another of Reem Three's daughters achieved black type on the track recently. The Kingman-sired Bolsena was an impressive maiden winner at Newmarket last month for Ryan and was then a fine third in the Michael Seely Memorial Fillies' Stakes at York.

Reem Three's other high-class performers include Bengough Stakes winner Cape Byron, Listed scorers Captain Winters and Third Realm, plus Prix Saint-Alary third Imperial Charm, herself the dam of the promising Imperial Sovereign. She has a two-year-old Night Of Thunder filly named Triple Tempest, a yearling filly by Pinatubo and is back in foal to Frankel.

Blue Point, meanwhile, has continued his sensational freshman sire form from last term, with Rosallion becoming his first Classic winner.

His other top-flight winner from 2023, Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf hero Big Evs, returned with a Listed success at York this month and looks set for further honours.

The champion sprint son of Shamardal stood at Kildangan Stud this term for an increased €60,000.

