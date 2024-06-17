'It's two in one for me' - Edgewater Drive gives Paula Muir extra joy with a unique double

Paula Muir enjoyed a unique double on the day as bargain buy Edgewater Drive maintained his perfect course-and-distance record in the opening division of the 6f handicap.

The length-and-a-half success was Muir's only winning ride on the track, but she had the added bonus of extra success off of it when trainer Jessica Bedi won her appeal against Prince Hector's demotion to runner-up High Court Judge at Wolverhampton on June 4.

Speaking on Racing TV, Muir said: "Fair play to Jess and the panel with the result we got. Jess did a lot of homework before it and it went the right way.

"It's really nice for her and myself being smaller people in the sport when compared to others, so it's a two in one for me today."

It was a second win in three starts for Edgewater Drive since he transferred to trainer Wilf Storey for just 1,000gns in October last year.

Muir added: "He just seems to thrive up this hill. I think there might be a little more to come from him too. He's a lovely horse."

Owners flying

Elwick Stud's impressive form continued when Mayberry Moon made a winning debut in the 6f maiden.

His length success took the owners' strike-rate in the last fortnight to 33 per cent.

Track first

Irish trainer Anthony McCann struck with his first runner at the track when Whimsy avenged Saturday's Queen Mother's Cup defeat in the 1m6f handicap.

Winning rider Oisin Orr rapidly doubled up on Golden Melody in the mile handicap.

