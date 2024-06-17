- More
Jim Bolger could target Ulster Derby with Glor Tire after fourth win in under six weeks
- 1st6Elinor Dashwood4/1
- 2nd4Barnhill Rose17/2
- 3rd1Sluicefav3/1
Glor Tire got back to winning ways in the 1m1½f Gowran Park On Twitter Fillies Race, landing her fourth success in under six weeks in the hands of Rory Cleary for Jim Bolger.
The daughter of Teofilo continued her love affair with the track when powering a length and a half clear of Akecheta at odds of 15-8 having scored on all three visits here.
She lost out on a four-timer at Navan nine days ago when sixth of seven, but regained the winning thread off a mark of 92 in good style, which could lead to a tilt at Saturday's Ulster Derby at Down Royal.
Bolger told Racing TV: "On the odd occasion that we'd work her at home, I'd always ask, 'Will she get to 100?', and the answer was always yes. So I'm not surprised she's getting close to that now.
"She keeps it all for the track and is very straightforward. We'll have a look at Down Royal. Rory is fairly happy she'll stay the mile-five, so we'll see how she is."
Local success in the battle of the Ladies
Influential Lady stayed on strongly to beat Lilac Lady by a length and a half to shed her maiden tag on the Flat in the 1m6f handicap, giving his trainer Jimmy Barcoe a victory at his local track.
Barcoe, who trains in Gowran, saddled Influential Lady to win five times over hurdles and once over fences, and she has now won on the Flat at the ninth attempt under Wayne Hassett.
