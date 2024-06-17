'It was like having a cork in a bottle' - two wins in five days after Stockpyle's problem is solved

William Muir and Chris Grassick's fine run of form continued when Stockpyle impressively landed a second win in five days in the mile handicap.

The five-year-old, who is a half-brother to the yard's former star Pyledriver, won at Kempton last Wednesday and followed up with a two-length success under Jack Doughty.

"We were going to sell him at the July sales, but PJ [McDonald, jockey] said something was troubling him," Muir said. "We took him to the vets and checked him, where we found a huge growth under his epiglottis. It was like having a cork in a bottle and he couldn't breathe, but now his confidence is being rewarded.

"He's been running some lovely races and has been unlucky not to win more. He's from a very good family and there's more excitement to come."

Stockpyle's win was his third start this month and took Muir and Grassick's strike-rate in the last fortnight to an impressive 30 per cent.

Muir added: "Things are ticking away really nicely. We've found one or two lovely races for our horses to land and they're all healthy and well. That's just what a trainer wants alongside winners."

Palmer runs Amok

Hugo Palmer took his impressive strike-rate at the track to 24 per cent when Ran Amok narrowly obliged in the 6f maiden.

Beautiful win

Beautiful Crown maintained his unbeaten record for trainer Jack Jones with his second success in a week in the opening 1m2f handicap for amateur jockeys.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.