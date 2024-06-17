Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 KilbegganHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 KilbegganHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:48 Chepstow

'It was like having a cork in a bottle' - two wins in five days after Stockpyle's problem is solved

William Muir: "This is a hell of a performance because I knew how much he’ll improve"
William Muir: he and joint-trainer Chris Grassick are in red-hot formCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play7 ran
14:48 ChepstowFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Stockpyle
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Racing Demon
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Optiva Star
    9/1

William Muir and Chris Grassick's fine run of form continued when Stockpyle impressively landed a second win in five days in the mile handicap.

The five-year-old, who is a half-brother to the yard's former star Pyledriver, won at Kempton last Wednesday and followed up with a two-length success under Jack Doughty.

"We were going to sell him at the July sales, but PJ [McDonald, jockey] said something was troubling him," Muir said. "We took him to the vets and checked him, where we found a huge growth under his epiglottis. It was like having a cork in a bottle and he couldn't breathe, but now his confidence is being rewarded.

"He's been running some lovely races and has been unlucky not to win more. He's from a very good family and there's more excitement to come."

Stockpyle's win was his third start this month and took Muir and Grassick's strike-rate in the last fortnight to an impressive 30 per cent.

Muir added: "Things are ticking away really nicely. We've found one or two lovely races for our horses to land and they're all healthy and well. That's just what a trainer wants alongside winners."

Palmer runs Amok 

Hugo Palmer took his impressive strike-rate at the track to 24 per cent when Ran Amok narrowly obliged in the 6f maiden.

Beautiful win

Beautiful Crown maintained his unbeaten record for trainer Jack Jones with his second success in a week in the opening 1m2f handicap for amateur jockeys.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
14:48 ChepstowPlay
Plan A Consulting Handicap (Chepstow Mile Series Qualifier)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Stockpyle
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Racing Demon
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Optiva Star
    9/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers