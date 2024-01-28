Paddy Brennan apologises to owners after picking up ten-day ban on Saturday - but pain eased by Dysart Enos romp

Paddy Brennan's Doncaster weekend took a big turn for the better when Dysart Enos came through her Cheltenham Festival audition in fine style.

She is 7-2 second favourite with Paddy Power for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle in March after completing a hat-trick at 1-9.

That was a much better outcome than the jockey endured in the closing novice handicap chase at Doncaster on Saturday when he dropped his hands close home on Young Buster, got caught for second place and was banned for ten days.

Brennan, 42, admitted in a Racing Post feature on Sunday that retirement is "not far away" and is excited at the prospect of landing a first Festival success since 2010.

After Dysart Enos's smooth seven-length success, he said: "When you're riding one like that you're probably always expecting a bit more, she was too cold in places today and she was too asleep. But it was grand. She's got a lovely way of racing, she takes it in her stride and she's really good.

"You keep dreaming, the thing we try to give owners is dreams and she's never been beaten. Hopefully it will stay that way for a while."

Looking ahead to the festival, the man who won the Gold Cup on Imperial Commander in 2010 said: "I'm sure there are horses to come out that haven't run yet but I'm really looking forward to Cheltenham. You wouldn't swap her at the minute."

But looking back on Saturday's incident, Brennan said: "I've got to apologise to the owners, the trainer and the punters.

"I wasn't entirely happy with the horse. I reported that and the stewards said 'why didn't you get off him?' We're in the process of an appeal so we'll see what happens."

Trainer Fergal O'Brien is hoping to land a first win at the Festival and said of Dysart Enos: "I was delighted with that. There's always pressure, it can only go wrong, it can't go right. But she did what we hoped she'd do. She was very impressive, it looked like a piece of work to her. That was only her third run over hurdles, she settled very well, when he wanted her she was quick.

"She'll have a quiet week then we'll build her up for Cheltenham. Hopefully avoiding mares' Listed races and going to Cheltenham without a five-pound penalty will pay dividends for us."

The trainer also has major fancy Crambo in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and looking ahead to the Festival he said: "Alaphilippe was our closest one to a winner. He never missed a beat all the way and just got beaten by a better horse on the day in the Pertemps. If Crambo and Dysart Enos have the same preparation then they won't be far away either."

Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (March 14, Cheltenham)

Paddy Power: 10-3 Brighterdaysahead, 7-2 Dysart Enos, Jade De Grugy, 8 Fun Fun Fun, 10 Jetara, Queens Gamble, 12 Jayeuse, 14 bar

