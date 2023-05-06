'Options abroad' for Roman Mist after Listed triumph on stable debut

Roman Mist cost her new connections 360,000gns at the Tattersalls December Sales and it looks like it could be money well spent after she battled gamely to make all and land the Listed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes under Hollie Doyle.

Rain turned conditions testing on Saturday and trainer Archie Watson was delighted to see the daughter of Holy Roman Emperor handle the heavy ground.

"She hasn't run on ground that bad before. We didn't expect to have so much rain at Goodwood but the fact she coped with it opens up plenty of options moving forwards," he said.

"I'm delighted with that on her debut for us and very appreciative to David Redvers and David Howden for sending her to us. She's a terrific mare, very straightforward and she's battled brilliantly today for Hollie."

Roman Mist has entries in the Group 2 Lanwades Stud and Duke of Cambridge Stakes but Watson may look further afield for her next target.

"She ran to a really good level there," he added. "We may look at options abroad. I'll talk to her owners but we could map out a European campaign for her this season."

Potapova, who was sent off the short-priced favourite for Michael Stoute, was pulled up and found to have an irregular heartbeat in a post-race examination.

Moore double



Gary Moore and Tom Queally teamed up for a double after Novus won the opening 7f handicap and Mark Of Gold stayed on strongly to land the 2m handicap.

The success continued the terrific form of the West Sussex-based trainer, who has had six winners from his last 14 runners.

Flint on the board

John Flint had his first winner on the Flat this year after William Cox got the fractions right with Time Interval, who made all to land the 1m2f handicap.

