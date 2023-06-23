On Borrowed Time denies 1-4 favourite to leave Ollie Pears eyeing valuable pot

On Borrowed Time caused a huge upset in the two-year-old seller under Cam Hardie when lowering the colours of 1-4 favourite Mimi Kakushi.

The Ollie Pears-trained filly, who was sent off at 18-1, was settled in last during the early stages, but was switched out with two furlongs to go and responded with a power-packed finish to deny the hot favourite.

"It's about finding the right race, she's a filly I own myself, I paid €2,000 for her and also named her," Pears told Racing TV. "She's done well today, she's a good fun horse, very clean winded, easy to train and very sound."

Following the 7f contest, the daughter of Land Force went up for auction but failed to sell.



"She's coming home with us and she'll go for a decent selling race at Chester next Friday night, these are valuable races and it is an £18,000 pot," Pears said. "If all goes well, I'd like to head to the sales with her at the end of the year."



Pears landed the most valuable selling race in the country at York last week with Celestial Flight and could be double-handed at Chester.

"He's a grand horse and he might also have an entry at Chester," the trainer added. "We'll see if he stays 7f around there. These races need supporting, so we like to have runners in them."

Three in a row

Wild Side was the only three-year-old in the feature 1m handicap and she brought up her hat-trick for trainer George Boughey.

