Royal Ascot dream alive for South African owner after Skukuza seals Britannia place

Ed Dunlop was looking for shade as the sun was beating down on the Rowley Mile and was off to find his top hat after Skukuza booked his ticket for the Britannia Handicap.

The 11-4 joint-favourite came from off a decent pace for a six-runner event to swoop late under the in-demand Callum Shepherd.

South African owner Gaynor Rupert was on hand to welcome back her winner and said: "That was fantastic. We've had a few runners before at Royal Ascot but never a winner.

"Skukuza needed to win this to get into Ascot and he's out of the mare Shingwedzi who we brought from South Africa and is now at our stud near Henley."

Ascot in frame for Camera

Royal Ascot could also be the destination for the winner of the only two-year-old contest on the card after Camera Shy gave Michael Bell his first juvenile winner of the campaign.

The 14-1 chance handled the track well and had shown up nicely in his work on the neighbouring peat moss gallop.

Camera Shy flanked by Kevin Stott and Nick Bell

The winner, who was partnered by Kevin Stott, was a shrewd purchase by the successful trainer's son Nick, who said: "I bought him for 50,000 guineas at the Doncaster breeze-ups, I would have paid more but he didn't breeze that well to be honest. The consignor Paddy Vaughan put him to me and he was right."

Journey to royal meeting

The royal meeting's Duke of Edinburgh Handicap is a possibility for Fox Journey after he blitzed his rivals in the 1m4f handicap sponsored by trade site Trustatrader.

The grey certainly knew his job after winning at this fixture a year ago, with Rhys Clutterbuck's mount scoring by 11 lengths to give Sir Michael Stoute an across-the-card double for owners King Power Racing.

James Savage, assistant to Stoute, said: "Fox Journey has always been the type to do well at four, as was Hosanna Power who won at Newbury. Sir Michael will have a chat with the owners and decide where he goes next but I dare say there will be a top hat involved."

Fox Journey and Rhys Clutterbuck after romping home

Clutterbuck doubled up when 6-1 chance Mart won the 6f handicap for Dylan Cunha.

Kilt looks smart

Kilt became the latest William Haggas three-year-old to have his name in lights when scoring at the second attempt in the mile novice.

The 11-1 shot prevailed by a neck under Cieren Fallon and is the latest offspring of the Breeders' Cup winner Dank to score.

Kilt and Cieren Fallon after their triumph

Fallon said: "Kilt has done that nicely considering he hasn't come in his coat yet. He blew up in the Dip but found more to hold on well. He could well get further in time."

