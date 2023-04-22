'Be as tough as Kitty's Light and you'll be fine' - Tudor leads well wishes for Williams' daughter after Scottish National win

Christian Williams won the Scottish Grand National for the second successive year, this time prompting emotional scenes after the success of Kitty's Light.

The stayer was runner-up to his stablemate Win My Wings in the race last year and won the Eider Chase when he was last seen in February, and again he showed his battling qualities to get the better of Cooper's Cross under Jack Tudor.

"He's a legend," Tudor said of the seven-year-old. "He's very different, he's small, he's Flat-bred and he's not a brilliant jumper but he's trained to the absolute minute."

The jockey partnered the 4-1 joint-favourite to a three-length success and was quick to offer his well wishes to Williams, whose five-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with leukaemia.

He said: "This means an awful lot to Christian because his little girl is really unwell. This will be a massive lift for him and the whole family."

When asked if he had a message to pass on to Williams' daughter Betsy, the jockey replied: "Be as tough as Kitty's Light and you'll be fine."

Manothepeople and Lord Accord carved out the early running and the race was fairly uneventful until Flash Collonges fell and brought down Dusart and Mighty Thunder on the final circuit. All three horses ran loose afterwards.

Threeunderthrufive had always been prominent under Adrian Heskin but had to give way to a wave of horses staying on from the rear, with Kitty's Light producing a potent burst to give his rider a second National after success in the Welsh version with the Williams-trained Potters Corner in 2019.

The pair have built up a strong relationship in the last few years, enjoying Graded success with Limited Reserve and Cap Du Nord, but Tudor has recently been made leading jockey for fellow trainer David Pipe.

The Liz Doyle-trained Flash De Touzaine caught the eye rounding the home turn and ran well to finish third at 40-1, while Threeunderthrufive finished fourth ahead of Magna Sam in fifth.

