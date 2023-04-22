Protesters attempt to disrupt the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr

Racing was hit by a protest for the second week in a row as demonstrators attempted to disrupt the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday.

A handful of people ran on to the course from the car park of the adjacent Tescos at around 3.20, 15 minutes before the off. They were booed by most in the 17,000 crowd, who cheered as each was caught by police or security staff. The whole incident lasted less than five minutes.

The course and the local authorities had clearly taken precautions against possible action, as ten police vans were parked in the centre of the track two hours before the start of racing. An hour and a half before the scheduled off time for the National, searchlights went on behind the houses which back on to the back straight.

There were numerous stewards in hi-vis jackets around the site and enhanced security checks meant that entry into the course took slightly longer than normal.

The ceremonial singing of the Scottish national anthem was also brought forward from 3.30pm to before the first race. The latest protest came a week after demonstrators broke on to the course at Aintree, causing the start of the Grand National to be delayed by nearly a quarter of an hour and leading to 118 people being arrested.

At around 5pm, a number of animal rights activists wearing pink t-shirts, and others wearing plain clothes, attempted to scale the perimeter fence at Aintree or make their way through gates at the far end of the racecourse near Becher's Brook and the Canal Turn. Some of the protesters tried to climb over the fence using ladders, which were confiscated by police and security staff, while others attempted to clamber over unaided.

However, nine people did make it on to the track with some glueing themselves to the second fence and others seeking to shackle themselves to the running rail by the Canal Turn.

