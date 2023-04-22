2023 Scottish Grand National full result: where your horse finished for the Ayr race including each-way places

Punters were treated to an enthralling renewal of the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr live on ITV on Saturday afternoon. Find the full result including the finishing positions for every horse as it happens.

Check to see where your horse finished and if you've backed a winner. If you can't see your horse in the list below, check back shortly as this page will be updated regularly after the race . . .

Scottish Grand National final result

1 Kitty's Light Jack Tudor (jockey), Christian Williams (trainer), 4-1jf (SP)

2 Cooper's Cross Sam Coltherd, Stuart Coltherd, 25-1

3 Flash De Touzaine Richard Deegan, Liz Doyle, 40-1

4 Threeunderthrufive Adrian Heskin, Paul Nicholls, 16-1

5 Magna Sam Alex Edwards, Alastair Ralph, 14-1

6 Your Own Story Derek Fox, Lucinda Russell, 4-1jf

7 Half Shot Conor O'Farrell, Iain Jardine, 25-1

8 Empire Steel Ryan Mania, Sandy Thomson, 22-1

9 Lord Accord Richie McLernon, Neil Mulholland, 25-1

10 Cap Du Nord Nick Scholfield, Christian Williams, 18-1

Finishing positions explained

Not every horse will finish the Scottish Grand National, some will be pulled up and others may not successfully jump a fence. The above abbreviations next to each horse describe how they fared in the race.

B - Brought down by another horse

F - Fell when jumping a fence

U - Unseated rider

PU - Horse was pulled up and failed to finish the race

RR - Refused to race

D - Disqualified

Scottish Grand National each-way places

If you placed an each-way bet on the Scottish Grand National then your bet will be paid out on the following places, depending on the bookmarker you bet with:

Paddy Power - six places

Betfair - six places

bet365 - six places

Sky Bet - seven places

Coral - five places

Ladbrokes - five places

William Hill - six places

Betvictor - five places

Betfred - six places

BoyleSports - five places

Betway - six places

Tote - win only

What is an each-way bet?

An each-way bet is a bet that combines both a win bet with a place bet on a single selection. Your bet will be split into two parts, with equal stakes on both parts, for example a £5 each-way bet is made up of a £5 bet for the horse to win, and a £5 bet for the horse to place in the first few finishing positions for a total stake of £10.

The win bet will only be paid out as a winner if the horse wins the race, and the bet will be settled at the odds advertised.

The place bet will only be paid out if the horse finished in the first few places (which vary depending on bookmaker) and will be paid out at a quarter or fifth of the odds advertised.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.