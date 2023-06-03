Kakamora relishes quick ground as he makes all to delight trainer Tom George

Kakamora made every yard a winning one as he cruised to a seven-and-a-half-length success in the 2m7f handicap chase.



The eight-year-old appreciated the return to quicker ground following a disappointing effort at Ludlow last time when sent off the 100-30 favourite.

"He's been caught out so many times with the ground and that was the problem last time out. He needs this ground and he's a nice horse when he gets it," said trainer Tom George.



"He's jumped really well and we're very pleased with that success. He's won two of his last three and seems really well in himself. He's had his own way up in front and he's just bounced along. He's enjoyed every moment of that."



Blue glory



Johnny Blue had to dig deep in the bumper to make his first start a winning one for trainer Nicky Henderson. The 11-10 favourite was headed on the run-in by Thirtyfour Thirty, but rallied late on to regain the lead under Nico de Boinville



Stones delight



Conditional Lewis Stones rode his first winner at the track on Stumps Or Slips, who stayed on best to land the 2m4f handicap chase.

The Tom Weston-trained six-year-old was following up his success at the track over two miles in April.

