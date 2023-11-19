Dominant Jonbon in a different league to Shloer Chase rivals as he thrashes Edwardstone

Jonbon skipped around Cheltenham to land the Grade 2 Shloer Chase comfortably and offer encouragement that he will be a contender for the top two-mile chases throughout the season.

Trained by Nicky Henderson for owner JP McManus, Jonbon was ridden for the first time since March 2021 by Nico de Boinville, who kept the 4-9 favourite up to his work in the closing stages as he saw off Edwardstone to take the prize.

Jonbon always looked in control of the race, with his jumping - bar one small error at the five-last fence - being particularly eyecatching.

Indeed, with Edwardstone and Nube Negra almost on his tail at the three-last fence, Jonbon dashed across the next two fences with such speed that the race was over from that point.

Jonbon: looks Champion Chase bound after his impressive Shloer win Credit: Andrew Parker

De Boinville said: “I’ve really enjoyed myself and I hope he did too. He’s a pleasure to ride and the team at home have got him ready for today. I thought he jumped from fence to fence and enjoyed himself, which is the main thing.”

Asked how Jonbon compared to other two-mile chasers he had ridden, such as Sprinter Sacre, Altior and Shishkin, de Boinville added: “He’s very slick and you get other horses in trouble with his jumping. He’ll come on loads, definitely, as he wasn’t 100 per cent fit. That’s a great starting point for the season.”

Jonbon was shortened to 1-4 favourite (from 1-2 favourite) for the Grade 1 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase next month by the race sponsors, with Sandown set to be the next target for the seven-year-old.

The same firm cut him to 5-2 (from 5) for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, for which Jonbon's Arkle conqueror El Fabiolo is a hot ante-post favourite.

Nicky Henderson with Jonbon in the winner's enclosure Credit: Andrew Parker

Henderson said: "I thought they went a good gallop and he does look like a two miler. He’s got to stay there for now because there’s the Tingle Creek anyway, so there’s no reason to make it harder. I thought he was great with his jumping today."

Asked to rate the performance out of ten, the trainer added: "You’re not meant to prick your ears halfway up the run-in are you?! That’s about the only thing against him – he just seemed to suddenly prick his ears at that point – otherwise, you’d be delighted."

