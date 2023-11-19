How much does El Fabiolo have to fear from Jonbon after his impressive return?

Jonbon began his season in perfect fashion when running out a comfortable winner of the Shloer Chase, dispatching Edwardstone by nine and a half lengths. What did our team of reporters make of the performance and Jonbon's propsects over two miles?

'Jonbon won't give El Fabiolo any second chances'

It told us Jonbon is most definitely quick enough for the minimum trip. He didn't half travel with zest in the early part of the race and he is looking a really straightforward ride these days.

His jumping was neat and tidy and he didn't look to be doing a tap in front, so was probably value for even more than the winning margin. He is probably a more professional horse than El Fabiolo, but whether he has more ability than him remains to be seen. March will tell us that.

You get the impression El Fabiolo won't be able to put a foot wrong in March. If he does, Jonbon won't be giving him any second chances.

David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

'He didn't need to get out of second gear'

Jonbon seemed to enjoy his afternoon at Cheltenham as he cruised to a comfortable success on his seasonal appearance, and it didn’t really look like Nico de Boinville had to get him out of second gear.

It wasn’t a stacked field with only four runners, but there was definitely quality and his jumping was excellent on ground that appeared to be quite testing.

Jonbon was no match for El Fabiolo in the Arkle Credit: Edward Whitaker

It’s clear Jonbon has a lot more speed to offer in quicker conditions, so sticking at two miles is important. I’m really excited by the prospect of him coming up against El Fabiolo in the Queen Mother Champion Chase if they stay fit.

Jonbon will have a bit to find on his rival, but he'll be in a much stronger position than last season in the Arkle and will have plenty more experience over fences to mount a serious challenge.

Liam Headd, reporter

'Not much depth outside the pair'

Jonbon appears to be maturing as he was more relaxed in the paddock and on the way to the start, which means he is conserving more energy to race.

His jumping was more professional as he navigated the fences comfortably on the whole, and was unaffected when making a small mistake. He was well on top at the end, pricking his ears and dossing in front.

Much of the talk now will be of his rematch with El Fabiolo in the spring, and it can only be hoped both horses remain in top shape. Jonbon was 4-9 for this race, is 1-4 for the Tingle Creek and it is 20-1 bar him and El Fabiolo for the Champion Chase, so there isn't much depth outside the pair.

Peter Scargill, reporter

