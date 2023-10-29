'The bookmakers dismissed his chances, but I didn’t' - Ryan Potter's delight as 25-1 shot Jetoile takes Old Roan Chase

Jetoile, the outsider of a competitive field for the Old Roan Chase, finished strongest on the long run for home in a race severely diminished as a jumping test by the low sun.

The omission of six fences in total changed the complexion of the Grade 2 handicap and Jetoile handled the half-mile run to the line after the last obstacle best of all to charge past Minella Drama in the closing stages under Daryl Jacob.

Although an unsatisfactory contest for some, with fancied pair Hitman and My Drogo filling two of the last three places, Herefordshire-based trainer Ryan Potter was left to celebrate the biggest success of his fledgling career with the 25-1 winner.

"I'm under no illusions that a lot of these big yards will be using this race as a stepping stone, but I had him ready for today as I felt it was a great opportunity," said Potter, who is in his third full season.

"The bookmakers might have dismissed his chances, but I didn’t. It has been his target since the day we turned him out after winning at Chepstow [in April].

"I'm hoping because the fences were out that the handicapper won't be so hard on him, as if the fences were in, he would have won easier. All he does is jump and travel.

"He has to go for either the Peterborough Chase or the December Gold Cup and we'll probably go for the Peterborough Chase, but we'll enjoy today."

This was not the first time the low sun has affected the race as the three fences in the home straight were also omitted when Frodon was third behind Forest Bihan in 2019.

Jacob said: "I've ridden in this race plenty of times and some years the fences have been out and it's a shame really. There's a good half a mile run-in and it turns it into a different type of race. All of us jockeys want to jump them but health and safety is paramount now and the sun was low coming up there."

Jetoile jumping one of only four fences on his way to victory in the Old Roan Credit: John Grossick

Jacob has struck up a good rapport with Jetoile as he has been aboard for all of the eight-year-old's five victories. A smart novice hurdler, who finished a 12-length second to Constitution Hill in the 2022 Tolworth Novices' Hurdle, Jetoile has now won his last three races over fences.

"He's a lovely, honest horse, but he used to be head-strong and a bit of a character and he takes a bit of knowing," said Jacob. "All credit to the horse, he's got me into a nice position and dug deep. That was his Gold Cup today."

Minella Drama's trainer Donald McCain felt the result could have been different were it not for the alterations.

"He ran a screamer and it's not sour grapes but the way he's gone through the race and jumped, you'd have to think he would have won if the fences were in," he said.

"It's a shame because it's a great race with a lot of good horses, but it's not the best watch in the world with a bunch of good chasers off the bridle more than four furlongs up the straight. It happens every year, so they're going to have to do something. Whether they have it early or later, I don't know."

Obstacles were also bypassed in the following two hurdle races and Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "It's nothing new and we know what to expect if it's a sunny day in the autumn.

"We've looked at moving races around and the Old Roan and veterans' chase were quite early on the card today, for exactly that reason. We've looked at it and realistically there's no time of the day you could run these races and not run the risk of having low sun."

