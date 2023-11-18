'It's about the next hundred' - Sean Bowen has no intentions of slowing down after reaching a century of winners

Sean Bowen has no plans to slow down after registering his 100th jumps winner of the season when partnering Booster Bob to victory in the 2m novice hurdle.

Bowen, 26, holds a healthy lead over Harry Cobden in this year's title race as he attempts to secure his first championship, and he reached the landmark when winning by 18 lengths on board the Olly Murphy-trained runner.

He said: "It's brilliant. Most seasons now I've been setting off with the aim of getting to 100 winners, so when you get to that mark it's a great achievement and I'm really happy to do it.

"It's about the next hundred and I'll give it a good go. It's about riding as many winners as possible and we'll see how I get on."

The winning trainer and jockey have struck 24 times when teaming up together this season, and Murphy expressed his delight at being able to use Bowen for many of his runners.

He said: "He's absolutely flying and we're very lucky to have him as part of the team. It's also great for Grahame and Diana Whateley, who are great supporters of the yard, but it's onwards and upwards for Sean and here's to hopefully his next hundred!"

Booster Bob has now won three of his four starts, including once over course and distance, and Murphy believes he will be an exciting prospect for the future.

He added: "He looks like he's got plenty of ability and he handles conditions very well. He'll have to step up in grade now, but he's a horse we like and he's learned to settle, so we'll look forward to seeing him in better company on his next start."

