Chesham remains on the radar for Expensive Rose after justifying odds-on favouritism

The Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday week is under consideration for 7f fillies’ novice winner Expensive Rose .

Jaber Abdullah’s daughter of Australia is eligible for the Listed race, with the conditions reverting to a qualification of a sire winning over ten furlongs or further this year, having been extended to allow the same qualification for dams in 2019.

Joe Fanning’s mount justified odds-on favouritism by a length and a half, backing up a promising second on her debut over six furlongs at Pontefract last month.

Trainer Charlie Johnston told Racing TV: “We came here expecting that result but she still had to go out and do it. Joe wasn’t too hard on her in the closing stages and she did it comfortably.

“The Chesham was on the radar for her before she had run and we’ll speak to her owner and racing managers. She’s bred to be one for later in the year and next year so the fact she is doing it now shows she’s above average.”

Expensive Rose completed a double for the owner-jockey-trainer combination, who were successful with Kiss Me My Love in the 6f fillies’ novice.

Knight strike

Ed Bethell’s Minstrel Knight registered a first win in the 1m3f handicap, relishing the step up in trip to score by two and a quarter lengths under Callum Rodriguez.

Associates on his A game

B Associates took his course record to four wins and a third from seven outings when landing the 6f handicap for Andrew Mullen and Iain Jardine.

