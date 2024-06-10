Schoolteacher owner enjoys 125-1 winner as £3,000 buy Lord Warburton strikes at huge odds at Pontefract

Schoolteacher Emma Forman celebrated a 125-1 winner at Pontefract on Monday evening when Lord Warburton defied huge odds in the 2m1f handicap.

Lord Warburton was bought with jumping in mind at Forman’s local track Market Rasen but didn’t show a great deal in three runs there after being bought for £3,000 at the Goffs UK sale in January.

Forman realised a lifelong ambition to own a Market Rasen winner when The Electrician, also trained by Mike Sowersby, won by 20 lengths last month although she was unable to be on course due to teaching duties.

She did, however, make the trip to Pontefract and was overjoyed by the result.

Aiden Brookes’s mount was the outsider of the 13-runner field but stayed on stoutly in the straight to score by two and a half lengths.

Forman said on Racing TV: “I’m amazed and delighted. Lord Warburton didn’t show very much in his runs at Market Rasen so this was a bit of a last chance tonight on the Flat with the tongue tie and visor back on.

“We would have been happy if there ended up being more finish behind him than in front so this is brilliant. I never, ever thought he would go out there and do that.

“It’s 32 years since I was last here with my Auntie and I finished school dead on the dot at half three to come here. It’s incredible.”

It was a second career win for Lord Warburton, who was successful in a 1m4f handicap at Ripon for Michael Bell in 2020.

The placings were filled by 22-1 shot Ballsbridge and 13-2 chance Freddy Robinson, with the forecast paying £1,831 to a £1 stake and the tricast weighed in at £18,706.

