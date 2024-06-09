Saturday at Saratoga, Sunday at Goodwood - no jet lag for William Buick as he enjoys cross-Atlantic double

Less than 20 hours on from landing a Grade 1 in the US, William Buick was back in the winner's enclosure after King Of Conquest proved too good in the Listed William Hill Tapster Stakes.

The Godolphin five-year-old, who had been pipped on the line when last seen in Group 3 company at Newbury, charged clear to register a first win since May last year.

Buick finished his spell at Saratoga when leading home a stable 1-2 in the Manhattan Stakes aboard Measured Time on Saturday.

He told Racing TV: "The flight was seven hours and I must have slept for the whole seven, so that's not too bad. I had a great day on Saturday, it was a nice experience and incredible to be over there on a day like that. It was special.

"He [King Of Conquest] was unlucky not to win at Newbury last time, he bumped into an up-and-coming horse [Middle Earth]. You have to ask this horse but he does give it. He likes this track and stays very well."

Lava Stream (right) beats Bolsena in the Listed Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Surprise result

Lava Stream delivered a 14-1 shock Listed win in the Weatherbys British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes for David O'Meara and Danny Tudhope.

The 79-rated daughter of Too Darn Hot won a Class 5 handicap on her only previous outing this season at Doncaster and showed major improvement to hold off Bolsena, rated 18lb higher, by a neck. Odds-on favourite Sea Just In Time finished sixth of the seven runners.

Tudhope said: "She was always going to improve with time and going up in trip. She's talented and we thought she was capable of getting black type."

Read this next:

Joy for Charlie Appleby as Measured Time leads home a one-two for trainer in Manhattan Stakes

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels!Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.