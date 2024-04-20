'It's a lovely way to start' - Derby third White Birch gets four-year-old campaign off to a flier in the Alleged Stakes

Last year's Derby third White Birch got his campaign off to a flying start as he landed the second Group 3 of his career when showing plenty of resolution to fend off Maxux by a neck in the Tote.ie Alleged Stakes.

White Birch proved a revelation for the John Murphy stable last season, landing the Ballysax Stakes on his seasonal debut before finishing runner-up in the Dante Stakes and running a huge race when hitting the frame in the Derby behind top-class rivals Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel.

The talented grey was making his first start since finishing a close fourth in a Group 3 on Irish Champions Weekend and was tackling the 1m2f trip for the first time since the Dante, but the drop in distance proved no obstacle as he travelled comfortably in the hands of Colin Keane.

Village Voice galloped into the lead at the furlong pole, but Keane began to get serious on White Birch and he responded. Once he hit the front, he never looked in danger despite the Joseph O'Brien-trained Maxux finishing with a flourish on his outside. The front three were all Group 3 winners going into the race and pulled five lengths clear of the field.

George Murphy, assistant trainer to father John, said: "You'd always be worried about fitness on that sticky ground but he did it lovely in the end. He behaved very well and we couldn't be happier with him. It's a lovely way to start."

The son of Ulysses had a few troubles with the stalls last season as he invariably broke slowly, putting him on the backfoot from the outset. However, he conducted himself immaculately on this occasion.

"He did everything right today, he was at the start for a good while and he was very chilled out," Murphy said. "He travelled lovely throughout the race. He seems more mature now."

Betfair reacted by cutting him into 20-1 (from 33) for the Coronation Cup next month, while the Tattersalls Gold Cup back at the Curragh is also an option.

Murphy added: "He's in the Coronation Cup and the Tattersalls Gold Cup. We'll have a chat with the owners and see what they want to do. He's clearly good over a mile and a quarter but going back up to a mile and a half would be no issue either."

Crystal Black does it again

Colin Keane got the first leg of his double on board Crystal Black , trained by his father Gerry, in the mile handicap and plundered another big pot after landing the lucrative Northfields Handicap on his final start last season.

The six-year-old returned to a rapturous reception from the Wear A Pink Ribbon syndicate and Keane indicated that another major handicap assignment could be on the agenda on Guineas weekend next month.

State Actor passes audition

Bill Farrell has a nice prospect on his hands as State Actor powered clear in the mile maiden under Chris Hayes, getting off the mark at the third attempt.

The 15-2 shot went one better than his runner-up effort at Dundalk last month, staying on strongly to put two lengths between him and the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Uncanny at the finish.

