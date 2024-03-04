'It's a big feather in my cap' - Frankie Dettori claims biggest win of US stay in historic race at Santa Anita

Frankie Dettori gained his first Grade 1 success since relocating to the US with victory aboard Newgate in the historic Santa Anita Handicap on Sunday.

Dettori needed every yard of the 1m2f trip in the $400,000 contest as he delivered the Bob Baffert-trained winner late to beat runner-up Subsanador by a head.

The 53-year-old, who embarked on a farewell tour last year before announcing he would extend his career in California, high-fived Baffert on the track before celebrating the biggest victory of his stay with a flying dismount.

Dettori said: “When I was a kid in the late 80s, there were 60,000 people here to see Ferdinand and Alysheba [in 1988] and you just couldn’t move. I was in awe. I rode in the Big ‘Cap for the first time last year and it was a dream. Now to win it, I couldn’t ask for anything more. It is a big feather in my cap, they don’t get bigger than The Santa Anita Big ‘Cap.

"I sat pretty low until the quarter-pole. I took my horse to the outside, I had a bit of weight pull with some of the horses. I thought I would get to the line okay and in fairness, Subsanador gave me a good fight. In the last 20 yards we got out in front, and I couldn’t believe it. I could not believe that I had done it.”

The success was a sixth in the race for Baffert, who won it three times with recent Hall of Fame nominee Game On Dude.

"I was a little bit worried there turning for home as it looked like the other horse had gotten away, but he dug in," said the trainer. "It's such a historical race and to win it for the team with Frankie Dettori makes it really special. He was telling me he was here when Alysheba and Ferdinand ran together and the place was just packed, so he knows how historical this race is. What a day, I'm blessed and happy."

Dettori and Baffert also teamed up on the card to win the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes with Imagination, while Baffert took the fixture's other Grade 1, the Frank E Kilroe Mile Stakes, with the Flavien Prat-ridden Du Jour.

Dettori, who lies fourth in the local jockey standings, moved on to 23 winners and just short of $1.3 million in prize-money since he began riding in California on December 26.

