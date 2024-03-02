'A rodeo show' - watch brilliant William Buick record an incredible win after riding without any irons

Dual champion jockey William Buick produced one of the greatest rides of his career to overcome a slipped saddle as he won without any irons on Cinderella's Dream in Dubai.

Buick's saddle moved forward in the early stages of the race, but as he jostled to regain balance he had no option but to ditch the stirrups to avoid falling and ride the remainder of the race – in his words – like a "rodeo show" on the Godolphin three-year-old filly.

With the irons gone, victory on the 1-20 shot went from highly likely to quite unlikely as Buick rebalanced himself on the bend. Yet the filly still managed to seize control of the race from a wide position before staying on to secure an incredible win in the Jumeirah 1,000 Guineas at Meydan thanks to a unique display of horsemanship from her rider.

Buick said: "She took a hold early and she's quite slight so when I took a pull, my saddle went up in front of me. When the pace slackened going into the turn and I steadied her off heels, it went up again and I was getting unbalanced, so the safest thing to do was kick my feet out.

"She still managed to win and the saddle's stayed intact. She was very professional but it was a bit of a rodeo show, really. She got the job done. She's really progressing and she's won as she liked with no help at all. Each start she does things better."

Pundits at Dubai's Super Saturday fixture were blown away by Buick's ride.

Racing TV's Angus McNae said: "He's kicked his left leg out, his right out and let her roll. Survival, I think, was the first thing on William Buick's mind, then when he had his balance, he rode her out to see if she could win the race. It's truly remarkable.

"He's almost certainly never had as much as an uncomfortable and fast last quarter-mile than that."

Cinderella's Dream was cut for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 5, with Coral going 16-1 (from 25-1).

Read these next:

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Mark Bradstock hailed as 'a character and a great person' after death aged 66

'I didn't realise how far ahead I was' - drama as 12 out of 13 jockeys hit with five-day bans at Dundalk

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.