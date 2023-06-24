'It really is the stuff of dreams' - Keatley delighted as bargain buy Kihavah strikes again for four-timer

Kihavah defied a rapid return to rattle off a four-timer with a determined success in the 1m5f handicap.

The six-year-old gelding won the Queen Mother's Cup at York just a week ago and while he was forced to pull out all the stops, he narrowly held on from Prydwen to score by a head.

"He's a great horse, he's been a marvellous find for the lads. He's won over hurdles, he's won on the flat. It was a quick back up from York, he's had to travel five hours to here and I wasn't very confident but he wears his heart on his sleeve. He just wouldn't be denied," Keatley told Racing TV.

"He's unbelievable, he was brought for £8,500 and he's won over £90,000 in prize money, which is probably over £100,000 now after that race, it really is the stuff of dreams for his owners."

On future plans, he added: "He's in a Heritage handicap at Newmarket in the middle of July, he also has the Summer Hurdle at Market Rasen as a target, while there's a certain meeting at York [Ebor meeting] in the middle of August I wouldn't mind running him at. He's got plenty of options."

Kihavah's win took Keatley's strike-rate to 38 per cent in the last fortnight and was a first winner at the track for jockey Billy Lee.

Mulrennan double

Jockey Paul Mulrennan landed a double on the card. B Associates got the ball rolling in the 7f handicap before Makarova produced a fine turn of foot to land the feature Listed 5f fillies' stakes.

