'I love British racing' - Silvestre de Sousa back with a bang as three-time champion lands turf opener on Charyn

Once a winner, always a winner. Three-time champion Silvestre de Sousa struck on his first ride back in Britain on the all-weather and he repeated the feat in the first turf race of the season.

De Sousa is keen to re-establish himself after serving a ten-month ban, putting himself about and riding out, and he grabbed the opportunity handed to him by Roger Varian to land the Doncaster Mile on Charyn .

The man who won the British title in 2015, 2017 and 2018 looked as good as ever as he drove the 2-1 favourite to a three-and-a-half-length win, and he soon revealed his delight to be back.

"I love every minute," he said. "I love British racing, I love the people. I got a big reception as a welcome back and I'm delighted with the opportunities I've been getting.

"It's nice to get a winner, especially on the first day of the season. I'm just delighted to have the opportunity. I hope to keep getting more rides and riding winners. I've been riding out for Roger and I'm delighted he gave me the opportunity."

Silvestre de Sousa: "I believe and hope they haven't lost faith in me" Credit: Edward Whitaker

De Sousa was suspended for breaching betting rules in Hong Kong, and said: "I rode plenty of winners but things happened out there. They're very restrictive on who you're speaking to. But I am up for a new challenge and here I am.

"The support I've been getting has pleased me. I believe and hope they haven't lost faith in me."

Varian stressed he will have plenty of jockeys to call on in 2024 and will be making more use of James Doyle, but he said of De Sousa: "He's a good jockey and we like him a lot, we've known him a long time. He stepped in nicely today."

The trainer also has high hopes for Charyn following this success, saying: "He was a Group 2-winning two-year-old and has always been a good horse. He had some big questions asked of him last year and I hope this could be his year.

"He looks to have done well through the winter and is a bigger, stronger horse this year. We were always keen to come here, drop a level and get a win on the board, then build him back up again.

"I'd like to go to Sandown for their Group 2 over a mile and then the Lockinge."

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.