'I have to apologise to everyone' - Lucinda Russell takes the blame as Corach Rambler finishes last on reappearance

Lucinda Russell said Grand National hero Corach Rambler "just got tired" before trailing in last of five behind Elvis Mail on his first start of the season in the Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso.

The two-time Ultima Chase winner was settled in his customary hold-up position by regular rider Derek Fox but could never get into the race and a mistake at the second-last sealed a 23-length defeat .

Russell took the blame for the effort while pointing towards his poor first-time-out record, which includes a beating by a similar distance at Carlisle last year.

"Derek and Scu [Peter Scudamore, her partner] said he got tired," the trainer told ITV Racing. "I think the track was quite sharp for him. I’m not going to make loads of excuses but I do think it’s probably my fault for bigging him up.

"If you look back at his form he always runs pretty poorly the first time. Hopefully he can build on that, we’ll see what he’s like when he comes home and how he is. Derek was very happy with him, he just blew up, so I have to apologise to everyone for that."

Corach Rambler improved from his reappearance to finish a staying-on fourth to Le Milos in the Coral Gold Cup last season and, for all connections were reluctant to be drawn into discussing targets, Newbury's headline jumps race could be on the cards again.

Elvis Mail and Bruce Lynn are led back in after winning at Kelso Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Russell said: "We’ve always said we’d have a look at the Betfair Chase but he’d have to improve a lot at home for that. He’s in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury as well but I’m not sure."

Despite the run, Corach Rambler remains the 20-1 favourite to clinch his second Grand National in April. Tiger Roll was the last horse to win back-to-back runnings in 2018 and 2019.

Three miles and beyond has unlocked improvement from the Bruce Lynn-ridden winner Elvis Mail , who was recording his fifth success at the Borders track, but connections could wait until the spring before trying marathon trips.

"Stepping up in trip seems to have allowed him to find a new level," his trainer Nick Alexander told Racing TV. "We might look at the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle next. I think if we were going to go up to four miles we'd wait until Ayr and the Scottish National in April."

