'Hopefully it’s done him the world of good' - Kielan Woods up and running after return from suspension

Ben Pauling expressed his delight after Kielan Woods won on his return to the saddle following a lengthy suspension and hopes his stable jockey can build some momentum before the Cheltenham Festival.

Woods, 31, who was returning to action after serving a 45-day suspension for repeated violations of the whip rules, steered Wreckless Eric to success in the 2m junior hurdle.

It was Pauling’s seventh winner from 18 runners in the past two weeks and he said: "After 45 days on the sidelines, it’s really important that Kielan gets going again with confidence and hopefully it’s done him the world of good.

"We have some big weeks ahead of us and I’m sure he’ll be thrilled to have ridden a winner on his first ride back. Fingers crossed he can ride a few more before Cheltenham."

Wreckless Eric was scoring on his second start after finishing second at Newbury last time out. The 5-6 favourite had a length to spare over I Wish You at the line and Pauling is excited by his potential.

He added: "I don’t think it was a picture-perfect race, but he got the job done and he clearly has ability. He’s a lovely lad at home – he’s very athletic – and he’s suitable for these races at this stage of his career."

More success

Kerry Lee continued her red-hot form as warm favourite Eaton Collina narrowly took the 2m3½f handicap chase.

The Herefordshire-based trainer made it four winners from her last five runners and took her strike-rate to 80 per cent in the past fortnight.

