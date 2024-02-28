Kielan Woods back from 'frustrating' 45-day ban and eyeing promising book of Cheltenham rides

Kielan Woods is looking forward to a promising handful of rides at the Cheltenham Festival after he returns to action on Thursday following a 45-day suspension.

Woods, 31, was banned last month for repeated violations of the whip rules. It marked his second suspension since the new rules and penalties were introduced in Britain early last year.

Woods sought out the services of sports psychologist Michael Caulfield in an attempt to resolve what he described at the time as a "mental block" over the issue, and he is eager to have a clean run for the remainder of the jumps season when he picks up his first ride this month on Wreckless Eric at Wetherby.

"I'm really glad to get back at it," said Woods. "No doubt about it, it's been frustrating to miss so much time being out with suspensions and injuries, but it is what it is – hopefully it's all done now and I can drive on."

Although Woods used his absence to ride out at several yards, including for his in-form boss Ben Pauling, his spell on the sidelines also enabled him to spend more time with his family after he and his partner Christy welcomed their second child last week.

"I've been extremely lucky to have had a baby boy last Thursday called Otis, which is just amazing, and it's been good to have had that time with him," said Woods, who also has a daughter called Darcy.

"Besides that, I've been keeping on by riding out three days a week at Ben Pauling's, plus going to Fergal O'Brien's, Dan Skelton's and Alex Hales's too. It's just a case of keeping myself busy."

Tellherthename (left): best-priced at 25-1 for the Supreme Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Woods, who has won the Grand Annual twice in the last five years, was forced to miss last year's Cheltenham Festival after breaking four vertebrae but is excited to return to the meeting next month, with Pauling's yard in particularly strong form over the last fortnight with a 35 per cent strike-rate.

"Ben's horses are flying right now and long may it continue heading into March," Woods said. "Missing the festival last year was very annoying and I'm so thankful I'm back to ride in it this time with some good rides at the meeting, including Sixmilebridge [Champion Bumper], Harper's Brook [Grand Annual] and The Jukebox Man [Albert Bartlett].

"Above all, I'm really looking forward to Tellherthename in the Supreme. He did a lovely bit of work yesterday round Kempton, so fingers crossed it all goes right from here on in, and it would be fantastic to ride another festival winner for the Megsons, as they are massive supporters of mine. Hopefully, it's a lucky spring for us."

