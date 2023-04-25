'He's taken us off a true line' - another for Amo as stewards award Sir Bolton the race

The exceptional start to the turf season for Dominic Ffrench Davis continued as the Lambourn trainer came out on the right side of a stewards' inquiry when was awarded the 5f maiden.

The Amo Racing-owned colt cost €155,000 as a yearling and was sent off the 5-4 favourite to make a winning debut under Kevin Stott, but Sir Bolton's chief market rival Shayekh was first past the post by a nose.

However, the stewards reversed the placings and banned Shayekh's rider Kieran O’Neill for three days for allowing his mount to drift left-handed without sufficient correction.

"Everyone who watched it said we'd get it," said Ffrench Davis. "Kieran didn't pull his stick through and he's taken us off a true line."

Sir Bolton was the third juvenile to score on debut in April for Ffrench Davis, who is enjoying the most prolific month of his 30-year training career.

"We're delighted with Sir Bolton because we weren't 100 per cent sure that he'd handle the going, but it was too good an opportunity to miss and he's done very well," the trainer added.

Sir Bolton was also a fourth winner for Blue Point, the ante-post favourite to be leading first-season sire in 2023.

"Everyone I've heard that has got a Blue Point – a lot have been raving about them," French Davis added. "We've always liked ours and I think he'll be a nice horse going forward. There's quite a lot of improvement in him."

Kessaar powers home

Kessaar Power rallied late on under John Egan in the feature 6f handicap to make it back-to-back wins for Kevin Philippart de Foy.

The 7-4 favourite followed up last month's success at Chelmsford to complete a double for De Foy, whose Bear On The Loose got off the mark in the preceding mile novice event under Danny Muscutt.

