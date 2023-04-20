Pat Cosgrave banned for 28 days after dramatically throwing away victory on 1-6 favourite

Jockey Pat Cosgrave has been banned for 28 days after throwing away victory on long odds-on favourite Concorde in the mile handicap when easing up in the final stages at Chelmsford on Thursday night.

The jockey had cruised into the lead in the final furlong on the George Boughey-trained 1-6 hotpot, who looked set for another impressive success having won on his handicap debut at Redcar on Monday.

A motionless Cosgrave looked over both shoulders in the final furlong before beginning to sharply ease his mount in the final stages, but had underestimated the proximity of the Brian Ellison-trained My Roxanne on his inside.

My Roxanne's rider Ben Robinson swooped on the inside rail and remarkably rallied to score by a nose. The winner returned at 8-1, while £12,000 was matched at 1.01 on Concorde on the Betfair Exchange.

How the incident unfolded

A motionless Pat Cosgrave eases into the lead on Concorde Credit: Racing TV

Cosgrave takes a look to his right, with My Roxanne on his inside Credit: Racing TV

Cosgrave begins to ease his mount as the line looms Credit: Racing TV

Cosgrave loses the race on the line in dramatic circumstances Credit: Racing TV

Speaking on Racing TV, Cosgrave said: "I sat last in the race and worked through the gears in the straight and past all the other horses. I've just made a judgement of error, a mistake, and the eventual winner has just caught me unaware.

"I made a mistake and I'd like to apologise to the owner Mr Roy and the trainer George Boughey. It's embarrassing but I have to take it on the chin. I'm really embarrassed and really sorry, the horse should've won.

"It was completely my fault and it's very unfortunate for all concerned. I'm very sorry for what happened."

'You have to always ride to the line'

Winning trainer Ellison admitted he had gone to Chelmsford not expecting to win with the Patrick Boyle-owned My Roxanne, who was getting off the mark at the seventh attempt.

"The step up to a mile suited her, but we were very lucky to win," he said. "Pat has dropped his hands and you have to always ride to the line.

"We went there thinking we would finish second and I'd told the owner that we probably wouldn't be winning. Ben was good on her and never gave up, but we were lucky. It wasn't the first incident of that and I'm sure it won't be the last."

Pat Cosgrave: given a lengthy ban for "failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing" Credit: Edward Whitaker

The BHA stewards' report said: "Pat Cosgrave, the rider of Concorde, placed second, beaten a nose, had failed to ride out approaching the finish. After being interviewed and showed recordings of the incident, Cosgrave was suspended for 28 days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing on a horse that would have finished first."

The in-running comment

Steadied start, travelled strongly, held up in last, headway and going easily when joined leaders over 1f out, led 1f out, eased towards finish, headed post

