'He’s progressing really nicely' - The Craftymaster completes fabulous five-timer for Tony Carroll
- 1st5The Craftymaster18/5
- 2nd1The Buntfav5/2
- 3rd2Simiyann4/1
The Craftymaster continued his superb run of form to land the feature 2m handicap and complete a five-timer under William Carson.
The Craftymaster joined Tony Carroll from Roger Teal as a four-race maiden and began the winning sequence for his new trainer off a mark of 49 at Wolverhampton in December.
After bringing up a hat-trick at Wolverhampton, the four-year-old scored at Lingfield last time and returned to the same track and trip to deny 5-2 favourite The Bunt by three-quarters of a length.
“He’s developed late and we’ve been very lucky to have him,” Carroll told Sky Sports Racing. “He’s progressing really nicely.”
The Craftymaster was successful off 12lb higher than his first winning mark and Carroll added: “He’s going up the grades slowly and he’s coping with it.
“He stays very well and he’s lazy through his races, so you’d like to think there’s always just a tiny little bit left. We’ll keep going forward.”
Welcome winners
Trainer Mark Hoad enjoyed his first winner since November when 18-1 shot Forever Proud got the better of 11-8 favourite Stopnsearch in the 1m2f classified contest.
Also enjoying his first winner of 2024 was rider Ross Birkett, who landed the 5f handicap for amateur jockeys on the Conrad Allen-trained Mick’s Spirit.
Double code cracker
Shortly before landing Exeter’s Listed feature jumps event with Carole’s Pass, Amy Murphy enjoyed a Flat winner when Sovereign Knight got off the mark at the fourth attempt in the 6f novice under Kieran Shoemark.
Published on 11 February 2024inReports
Last updated 17:46, 11 February 2024
- Exeter: major shock as 200-1 shot Absolute Steel denies 4-9 favourite - but jockey says 'I'm not surprised'
- Boyne Hurdle: Hiddenvalley Lake adds to Robcour staying riches with convincing success
- Former betting ring giant Donnelly says little in public - but he summed up Shishkin to perfection at Newbury
- Newbury: 'You wouldn't believe the messages and support' - Makin'yourmindup poignant winner for Paul Nicholls' yard
- Naas: 'He might never come across a horse as good as this fellow' - Answer To Kayf kicks off double for Terence O'Brien
