'He’s been a champion this year' - Coolvalla bounces back from Cheltenham blip to continue chasing progress

Eight days after winning the Midlands Grand National, Rex Dingle landed a less heralded marathon contest when partnering the Chris Gordon-trained Coolvalla to victory in the Devon Stayers Handicap Chase.

Dingle had not ridden Major Dundee before landing Uttoxeter’s 4m2f seasonal highlight last Saturday, but extended his unbeaten record aboard Coolvalla to four in the 3m6½f feature.

The jockey had been ineligible to ride Coolvalla when he was pulled up after the third-last in the Grade 2 National Hunt Chase restricted to amateur riders at Cheltenham, but he was back to help the seven-year-old record his fifth win from just six starts over fences.

“He’s been a champion this year,” Dingle told Racing TV. “He keeps coping with the rise up the handicap and this was a tough test, especially after Cheltenham which wasn’t so long ago.

“It’s nice for the owner, Mr [Les] Gilbert, because he’s been a big supporter of Chris and Jenny and hasn’t been that well, so hopefully that will have given him bit of a boost.”

Gordon’s day got better still when son Freddie guided Clover All Over to win the point-to-point bumper for trainer Tom Ellis.

Nailor notches

Jordan Nailor struck with his only ride of the day when Issam went one better than his second at the track’s previous meeting to score for Tom Symonds in the 2m2½f handicap hurdle.

Nailor was landing his fourth winner from his last nine rides and could add to that tally with two good chances at Wincanton on Monday.

