Jim Goldie saddles a third of 42 runners on Ayr card and enjoys 222-1 treble

Jim Goldie saddled a third of the 42 runners on Ayr's seven-race card and celebrated a 222-1 treble initiated by 1m7f handicap winner Grand Canal.

Grand Canal bounced back to form in first-time blinkers to secure a first victory since June last year under Paul Mulrennan.

The six-year-old usually makes the running, but Mulrennan changed tactics, finding cover early before moving into the race late on.

"We were disappointed with him at Carlisle last time. Paul (Mulrennan) said he wasn't putting it all in so we stuck the blinkers on," said Goldie. "It was quite a competitive race and it was nice to saddle the 1-2. We weren't quite sure what effect the blinkers would have, he's a talented horse and he's obviously taken well to them."

Alpine Sierra won the mile handicap under Joe Fanning for Goldie before Global Humor came from last to first to seal the treble in the 7f handicap under Mulrennan.

Goldie said: "Our owners love having runners here and although it's small fields, it is good competitive racing. They have done a great job with the ground."

Double delight

Scottish trainer Iain Jardine saddled a double with the Billy Garritty-ridden Havana Party winning the 1m2f handicap while Stay Smart, the mount of Andrew Mullen, made all in the 5f handicap.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.