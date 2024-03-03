'He's a bit of a hothead to train' - red-hot Ben Pauling targets Saturday's Imperial Cup with Jipcot

Jipcot set himself up for a tilt at Saturday's Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown with a comfortable success in the 2m handicap hurdle as trainer Ben Pauling continued his red-hot form.

Off the track since running third at Wetherby in November, Jipcot earned a penalty that should secure his spot in Saturday's £100,000 contest with a five-length win under Kielan Woods.

"He's a bit of a hothead to train and it's quite obvious the way to ride him is with a tongue-tie and a hood," said the winning trainer. "He'll have an entry now for next weekend in the Imperial Cup.

"I think he'll actually be good for coming out again quickly. I always wanted to run him in the Imperial Cup but he wouldn't have got in off his handicap mark [of 117]. With a 7lb penalty he will and this was our last chance."

Victory made it seven winners from Pauling's last 23 runners as he prepares a team including the likes of Tellherthename, Handstands and Sixmilebridge for the Cheltenham Festival.

He added: "It's getting ridiculous but they're in good order. We took routine tracheal washes off everything for Cheltenham and they're literally crystal clear, so hopefully we can have some fun."

Topham aim for Lizard

Henry Daly immediately nominated the Topham Chase at Aintree next month as the next target for Lounge Lizard , who showed tenacity to land the 2m4f handicap chase under Johnny Burke.

The winner ran out of stamina in the Becher Chase in December but seemed to enjoy tackling the National fences and Daly has had the Topham over a shorter trip pencilled in ever since.

"I walked off the stand after the Becher and thought yet again, 'You muppet, you got it wrong' and thought we'll aim at the Topham," said Daly.

"He ran a corker at Cheltenham in January and I don't think Huntingdon suits him all that well. Aintree will suit him better and he loved jumping around there before."

Edwards double

Alex Edwards was reunited with Mixedwave for the first time since the duo became the first winners to be disqualified under the new whip rules at Market Rasen in November, and the rider was happy to put a line through that unwanted episode with an authoritative victory in the 2m7½f handicap chase.

Mixedwave has scored at Huntingdon and finished second twice at Market Rasen under Paul O'Brien since being stripped of that initial win, but trainer Pam Sly was more than happy to give Edwards the opportunity to atone and he did not disappoint.

"It was lovely to get back on him," said Edwards. "I'm very fortunate that the owners are supportive and Pam is so loyal and a lovely lady.

"He's massive and not a hurdler, so when he came to chasing he soon found his form and keeps winning. He's put the race to bed nicely and has managed to stay ahead of the handicapper."

Edwards completed a double when the Laura Horsfall-trained Lexie's Moon upset 11-10 favourite Wilful in the 2m maiden hurdle.

