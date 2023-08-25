'He'll get a tilt at a good one' - long-term Grade 1 aim for Captain Conby after successful chase debut

Captain Conby began a potential route to a Grade 1 spring target when justifying 11-8 favouritism in the 2m1f beginners' chase.

The Eamon Sheehy-trained six-year-old, last seen in the Galway Hurdle, scored by six and a half lengths on his chasing debut under Keith Donoghue.

“I was expecting him to win and I would have been disappointed if he hadn’t,” Sheehy told Racing TV. “If you saw him schooling, it's just awesome, absolutely breathtaking."

Captain Conby demonstrated his ability when sixth in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival and Sheehy added: “He’s a class horse. I said it the day he won his maiden hurdle. His pedigree is all chasers, so I always felt he was going to make a better chaser. He has a high cruising speed and he'll stay.”

Sheehy identified the WillowWarm Gold Cup, a 2m4f Grade 1 won by Galopin Des Champs as a novice, at Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday as a potential long-term target.

He said: "I'll try to keep him in lesser company for as long as I can but he'll get a tilt at a good one.”

Ziggy hat-trick

Pertemps Final runner-up Salvador Ziggy maintained his unbeaten record over fences when completing a hat-trick in the 2m7f novice chase.

The seven-year-old beat Toss Again in a match to complete doubles for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott, who had earlier combined to take the 2m½f maiden hurdle with The Wallpark.

Tom lands feature prize

The JP McManus-owned Stealthy Tom, runner-up in Kilbeggan’s Midlands National last month, went one better to land the 2m5f Listed handicap chase under Mark McDonagh for trainer Enda Bolger.

Read these next:

'Frankie pulled it out of the fire' - Melbourne Cup next after Ebor joy for magic duo Dettori and Willie Mullins with Absurde

'I've never known a purple patch like this' - Angel Bleu helps Ralph Beckett team to an awesome August

'I'm milking every moment' - Frankie Dettori wins on his 'favourite horse in training' Kinross on likely last day at York

'Thank God we didn't lose' - sprint star Summerghand dead-heats with Albasheer for Constantine repeat

Dream send-off for Andrea Atzeni as Lezoo completes remarkable treble for Ralph Beckett and Marc Chan

'I left at 5am for this' - dairy farmer ditches milking cows to watch his Adaay In Devon strike

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.