Two Amo Racing runners withdrawn and trainer fined for not entering parade ring on time for Group 3

Elegant Madame and Komat were withdrawn by the stewards shortly before the William Hill Prestige Fillies' Stakes, which was won by the Karl Burke-trained Darnation.

The pair, owned by Amo Racing Limited and trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis, were saddled away from the track at the racecourse stables, but did not make it to the track in time, so officials took action, noting in the stewards' report the horses "failed to enter the parade ring and were withdrawn as a result".

Ffrench Davis, left frustrated by the episode, was fined £280 and said: "Elegant Madame can be a bit tricky so we saddled her in the stable yard, but David Egan, who had been due to ride her, had a ride in the first race and there wasn't enough time to get her saddled down there and then up to the paddock.

Darnation: winner of the Group 3 Prestige Credit: Mark Cranham

"No-one has died and they haven't run, but I think they both would have gone well because they'd have both loved the ground."

Darnation did run and relished the conditions.

"I rang Karl and told him they'd had a lot of rain and he was pleased," said winning jockey Sam James. "He was quite happy as she won at Thirsk last time by ten lengths on soft ground.

"I've had a few Group winners, but it's still nice to have another, especially here as I've only ever had a handful of rides at Goodwood."

Read this next:

Angel Bleu flies home up the rail to deny Knight in Celebration Mile thriller at Goodwood

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.