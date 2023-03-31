'He was very similar to Constitution Hill' - Mick Easterby's 92nd birthday celebrations continue with feature win

Mick Easterby celebrated a belated 92nd birthday winner when the well-supported Albert's Back battled to victory in the feature 2m handicap hurdle.

The nine-year-old, trained by the popular trainer and his son David, was backed into 15-2 (from 10-1) before holding off the challenge of Hardy Du Seuil by half a length following a slick jump at the last.

His win ended a 70-day losing streak for the Sheriff Hutton team, a day after Easterby snr's birthday on Thursday.

"He loves a winner does Dad," David Easterby said. "We went to Whitby for fish and chips but he wasn't going to come today as it was raining, so he's having an easy day at home.

"I said Albert Back's jump at the last was very similar to Constitution Hill, but not quite as elegant! He clearly has enough spark and attitude to jump the last three hurdles very well."

It was a first win since December 2020 for Albert's Back, whose five wins over jumps have all come under Brian Hughes.

Easterby added: "It was very pleasing to get a win under his belt this season and Wetherby is a very lucky course for us. He loves a bit of cut in the ground and Brian always gets on well with him.

"He's got ability and he's probably capable of winning off a mark above this, but we haven't won far, so hopefully the handicapper won't do too much."

Hughes quickly doubled up with success on East Street in the 3m handicap chase.

Flat pointer

Tim Easterby, nephew of Mick, geared up for the start of the Flat turf season with Beat The Edge's success in the 1m7f novice handicap chase.

The seven-year-old got off the mark at the 15th attempt when clinging on to win by a short head under Jamie Hamilton.

Tim Easterby: a winner at Wetherby with Beat The Edge

"I thought he got nabbed on the line again," Easterby said. "He always wants to hit the front right on the line and needs two pairs of blinkers on, not one."

Worthwhile trip

The in-form Paddy Brennan struck on his only ride of the day with Pougne Aminta's wide-margin victory in the opening 2m5½f mares' maiden hurdle, which took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 31 per cent.

"The ground was a lot better than I was expecting, that was the real worry," Brennan said. "She loves galloping and I was very happy with her. Hopefully she'll be better over further trips in time."

Her 12-length success was also Cheltenham Festival-winning owner Alan Stennett's first victory of the season.

In control

Stan Sheppard believes Cruz Control could be up to Graded level after he outclassed his rivals with an easy win in the 2m novice hurdle.

He said: "He's a fine horse and he could be very classy. It's a cliche but we'll no doubt see the very best of him over fences in around two seasons' time."

On a roll

Trainer Nicky Richards continued his excellent recent form when No Regrets won the 3m handicap chase.

