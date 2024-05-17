'This was for Jennifer' - Grey Fox owner dedicates win to late wife

Grey Fox secured a highly emotional win for owner Bill Simpson when ending a lengthy wait for a victory in the opening mile handicap for apprentice jockeys.

The seven-year-old was also owned by Simpson's wife, Jennifer, before she died at the end of last year and he got his head in front for the first time since August 2022 under Owen Lewis.

"Jennifer was special. Horses were a great distraction for her last year," Simpson told Sky Sports Racing. "She was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last April and died in December. She loved racing and this horse was special to her, and it's a special day for me too.

"I think she was up there telling Owen what to do. He's quirky, but he's talented and it has to be the right day. He's a lovely horse and this win was for Jennifer."

It was a first winner of the year for Lewis and ended a 649-day wait for a Flat success for Grey Fox's trainer Emma Lavelle.

Monkey mayhem

Monkey Island picked up his first victory when causing an 80-1 shock in the 7f novice stakes under Harry Davies.

The jockey, who doubled up on Waxing Gibbous in the concluding 1m4f handicap, said: "Connections said they liked him from day one. Being gelded did him the world of good mentally and I was told not to ride him like an 80-1 shot. I'm glad I didn't."

Ascot aim for Chaplin

Mr Chaplin set up a Coventry Stakes tilt with an impressive victory under Rossa Ryan in the 6f maiden stakes.

The rider doubled up with Laura Bay's victory in the 1m2f handicap.

