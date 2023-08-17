'He likes a bet and it's worrying' - Miaharris sparkles but affordability checks do not escape Owen Burrows

Miaharris produced a sparkling turn of foot to land the Listed St Hugh's Stakes, but fears over owners exiting the sport due to affordability checks were not far from trainer Owen Burrows' mind.

Named after Ollie Harris's daughter, the Zoustar filly was impressive in the Highclere-sponsored feature and has a touch of class according to Burrows, who is concerned about recent reports that owners are being turned off the industry due to intrusive checks from bookmakers into their finances.

"Ollie is in Portugal with his family now, but he's been a big supporter and it's worrying reading the headlines in the Racing Post this week," the Lambourn trainer said.

"He's one of these guys, along with all of his mates, who likes to have a bet, and he's not reinvesting in horses because of it. That's a worry for me, but for the whole game as well. I'm sure he'll enjoy today and winning that race, but the point still stands."

King's Gambit (red cap) motors home in the hands of Trevor Whelan

Charlton on target

There was a shock 33-1 winner of the mile maiden, but King's Gambit's victory allowed Roger Charlton to remind everyone his operation remains one of consequence.

Charlton, who now trains in partnership with his son Harry, has a Derby and other major triumphs on his CV, but his Wiltshire yard has fewer horses than it once did.

"We haven't got the number of horses this year and we have lost some good owners," said Charlton, who was affected by the death of significant owner-breeder Lady Rothschild in 2019 and is no longer on the royal roster of trainers.

"If you think of those Rothschild horses, we'd have had Epictetus, Jumbly would have still been in training with us, as would the filly out of Mince [Araminta] who won a Group race for Henry Candy. We have a great team of staff and some quality horses coming through, so we'll keep working hard."

King's Gambit stepped forward from his debut at the track last month, and Charlton added: "I was a bit disappointed first time and I wasn't surprised this time – I think the only surprising thing was the price. He's always been a nice horse."

Queen Of Mougins (fourth from right) picks up pleasingly

Beckett on fire

Ralph Beckett is in red-hot form and saddled another winner when newcomer Queen Of Mougins struck in the 6f novice for fillies.

She was Beckett's 17th winner in the last fortnight and was ridden by Rossa Ryan, who is also enjoying a fine spell.

"It's unbelievable," said former trainer Joe Tuite, who is now Beckett's assistant. "They're in great form and we've got some nice horses."

With his tongue firmly in his cheek, Tuite added: "You can put all of Ralph's success down to me!

"Seriously, though, Ralph has tunnel vision and works very hard. The yard operates well and Ralph has a great team – I'm just lucky I've managed to get a slot there."

Long time coming

David Hill's Snowdrop Stud Co Limited last had a winner in 2008, but put that right in the nursery thanks to the William Haggas-trained Kingswood Flyer.

