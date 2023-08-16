'We'll push the government hard' - BHA pledge to make sure affordability checks do not hurt racing

British racing will present a united front, working with bookmakers in a push to make sure affordability checks do not threaten the sport's long-term health, it was spelled out by industry leaders on Wednesday.

Intrusive checks, which include punters being asked for sensitive financial information before they have a bet, could lead them to stop gambling or to the black market.

Either outcome would have a drastic effect on British racing's finances and this week well-known owners Phil Cunningham and Carl Hinchy expressed their anger at the situation.

Like many who bet on racing, they were alarmed by the level of detail potentially required in proposals revealed recently by the Gambling Commission, which has launched a consultation stage on the matter that closes in October.

"Work is now underway across the industry to pull together the sport's response to the Gambling Commission's consultation process," Greg Swift, the BHA's director of communications and corporate affairs said on Tuesday.

"I think we have a meeting with the BGC [Betting and Gaming Council] this week to discuss our approach on this and clearly we'll work closely with the BGC on this to present a united front to government on the potential and unintended consequences of the actions they may take.

"We have been clear that sweeping blanket checks on affordability are unacceptable. Checks that take place need to be proportionate and very acutely targeted to make sure they deliver on the objective of preventing gambling harm. We've spelled that out to DCMS on a number of occasions and we've spelled that out to the Gambling Commission on a number of occasions."

Swift, whose arrival at the BHA was hailed last year given his previous experience working for the government, added: "The BHA will hold the pen on the sport's response, but it will be a response that is fed into from all sectors including those who represent the gambling consumer. We will continue to push very hard across government to make sure they fully understand the implications of some of the proposals that are spelled out in the white paper."

How to respond to the Gambling Commission consultation: Views can be provided at this page . After completing the introductory questions, select 'Remote gambling: financial vulnerability and financial risk' from the 'Consultations contents page'. You may choose to answer as many or as few questions as you wish. Further Racing Post guidance on responding to the consultation can be found here .

The Racing Post wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

