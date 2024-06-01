Impressed Jamie Spencer 'wasn't fully in control' during Royal Scotsman Group 3 romp

It was the little movements Royal Scotsman was making descending Tattenham Corner that gave jockey Jamie Spencer the confidence things were going better than it might have seemed.

The Gleneagles colt, who showed high-class form as a two-year-old and at the start of his three-year-old campaign before his season was cut short last summer, had surged into the lead from the stalls and was well clear of his rivals in the Group 3 Diomed Stakes, not necessarily looking that under control.

“You can tell a lot by their ears,” Spencer said. “I saw coming down to Tattenham Corner that he was pricking his inside ear and that was showing me he had plenty to offer.

“He’s always been an aggressive horse but we tried to settle him down and it didn’t really work. We decided to let him go, set him own pace and then he would settle in front. I wasn’t fully in control – if there was a grand on the ground I wouldn’t have been able to reach down and grab it – but I could tell he was relaxing.”

Royal Scotsman left his Epsom rivals trailing Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The decision to go forward came after numerous conversations between Spencer and Ollie Cole, the joint-trainer of Royal Scotsman with his father, Paul. Spencer estimated the two of them had spoken for the best part of an hour and a half, Ollie reassured it was good mannered.

“In the Lockinge he cocked his jaw when he came out [of the stalls],” Ollie Cole said. “I spoke with Jamie three times this week, and it was respectful as I am not a jockey, but I said if he could he should hold on to the neck strap leaving the stalls as when you take up the bit then he cocks his jaw and runs.

“We’ve always thought a lot of this horse. He had a couple of disappointing runs after the Guineas last year when he had bone bruising. The plan was always to go forward and let him relax in front and we couldn’t be more happy with how it went.”

Breege prevails in close finish to Princess Elizabeth

Breege has been on the wrong end of more than her fair share of tight finishes but finally scored at Group level in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes .

Jason Hart riding Breege (green with purple hat) wins the Princess Elizabeth Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The four-year-old won her maiden in May 2022 but was winless in her next 11 runs, including when beaten a head on her first start this season.

The winning distance was even shorter this time, a neck, but Breege came out on the right side of it when narrowly denying Chic Colombine.

"She ran really well on her comeback run at Goodwood," said joint-trainer John Quinn. "People question whether she wants to win but we felt she was unlucky. Today she toughed it out and battled well. As long as she's okay she'll run in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot."

Winning jockey Jason Hart added: "It's hard to believe she's only won a maiden. She has some high-class form and always threatened to win a big one. Hopefully that can be the springboard for her to have a great year. She's come out on the wrong side of a lot of photo finishes but was on the right side today."

Breege had been knocking at the door level and was seventh in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last year behind Tahiyra. She was cut to 12-1 (from 20s) for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes in a market headed by the John and Thady Gosden-trained Laurel.

