'He has a bit to go to fulfil what he was supposed to be' - Paul Townend strikes with sole ride of the day on Mister Policeman

At the start of the season, Mister Policeman might have been potentially one of the first names on the Closutton teamsheet for the Cheltenham Festival.

Progress over fences has been slower than expected though for the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old, but he made it three wins out of four for the campaign when landing the feature 2m2f Grade 3 novice chase at the final meeting of the season at Thurles.

It was the only ride of the day for Gold Cup-winning rider Paul Townend and he made it count, as his mount put in the best jumping performance of his career when holding off persistent runner-up Thecompanysergeant by a length and a half.

Townend was surrounded by well-wishers after his third success of the week in Susannah Ricci's pink and green silks, and after all of the handshakes, autographs and selfies, he said: "He jumped fantastic and he loved it today.

"He's getting the hang of it. He probably keeps a bit to himself. I still think he can go up in trip but the way he's jumping now is getting him through."

"He got a lot of confidence from the last day. He built on that today and hopefully he can keep building on it, but he has a bit to go to fulfil what he was supposed to be."

Quirke back among the winners

After his career got off to a flying start, injuries have blighted the progress of rider Cian Quirke, but he made a welcome return to the winner's enclosure when helping Answering justify 11-10 favouritism in the 2m maiden hurdle.

The Tim Doyle-trained nine-year-old made virtually all and scored by four lengths from Toor Khov.

It was a first success at Thurles for Quirke, who was riding his first winner since breaking his leg in a fall on the final day of the Listowel festival in September.

Quirke said: "It's mad to think that it's my first winner at Thurles and I'm from only a stone's throw away. I've been trying a long time. I missed most of last season with a wrist injury and most of this season with a broken leg so I haven't had too many opportunities."

"It's my first winner for six months. I broke my femur at Listowel and it has taken a long time to get back. I have many people to thank, the surgeons, Jennifer Pugh and her team were unbelievable to me. Andy, Brian and Willie Slattery were great in helping me to get back and filling me with confidence that I could come back."

"I'm back two months and it took a while to get going. I'm just very lucky to be riding for the likes of Tim Doyle, Sam Curling, Andy Slattery and Harry Kelly. They have supported me big time. It's very hard to get going again but hopefully I can kick on again now."

