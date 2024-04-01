'Gorgeous' Magical Hill puts smile back on Patrick Neville's face after impressive success in novice hurdle

Patrick Neville was delighted to see the word 'good' in the official going description after a wet winter and the Leyburn trainer unleashed a nice prospect in Magical Hill , who made all to open his account at the first time of asking over hurdles in the 2m novice.

Neville had saddled just two winners this season before Magical Hill's all-the-way success but is hoping drier ground can help his string finish the season with a flourish.

"I have a lot of young horses and I've been minding them," said Neville. "We have a few to run now with the nice ground coming and we'll try our best.

"Magical Hill is a lovely horse and will probably be better on even better ground. He stays well and is a gorgeous horse who will jump a fence in the future."

Neville also revealed stable star The Real Whacker was on target for the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase at Sandown on the final day of the jumps season after being pulled up in the Gold Cup.

"If it hadn't been the Gold Cup we probably wouldn't have run him because the ground was properly heavy," he said. "He's come out if it well and we'll head to Sandown now."

Proud Purvis

Owner David Purvis overcame the nerves to watch his black and white silks carried to victory for the first time courtesy of Ballynaheer in division two of the handicap hurdle for novices.

Purvis always promised himself a racehorse and finally took the plunge when teaming up with trainer David Dennis to secure former point-to-pointer Ballynaheer, who delivered the goods on his sixth start under rules in front of a bumper Easter crowd of 4,192.

"I get very nervous and the first time he ran at Chepstow my heart was almost in my throat, but the winning feeling is great," said Staffordshire-based Purvis. "I've always wanted to own a racehorse but I never had the money or the time. Now I'm doing less at work I have the time to go racing and that's why I decided this was the right time.

"He's in the hands of a great trainer and hopefully we'll win another one or two with him."

Double delight

Joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero are preparing a quality team for Aintree and they were on the mark with Concetto in the 2m7½f handicap chase and Chris Cool in 3m1f handicap hurdle.

First-time blinkers and a swashbuckling ride from Henry Brooke worked the oracle for Concetto, while Chris Cool edged out joint-favourite Largy Poet under a canny Toby Wynne ride.

"Concetto hangs violently right but I think the blinkers helped him to keep straight today," said Greenall. "Chris Cool seems to like this track and he was able to pick up the pieces after they went hard in front."

Iroko leads the Greenall and Guerriero Aintree squad in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase on Friday week, while stablemates Homme Public (Red Rum Handicap Chase) and Gaboriot (Foxhunters') are also on the team sheet for Liverpool.

"Iroko is fresh and well and I think Jonjo O'Neill looked after him when he was beaten at Cheltenham," said Greenall. "He just wasn't quick enough and I think stepping up in trip at Aintree will be ideal for him."

