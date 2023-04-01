'Flagship horse' headlines 52-1 treble for in-form Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy continued his red-hot form since his return to the saddle with a 52-1 treble headlined by impressive Magnolia Stakes winner Foxes Tales.

Murphy, who made his comeback in mid-February following a 14-month ban for breaking Covid regulations and alcohol breaches, scored by three lengths aboard the 5-2 favourite.

It was another notable success for Foxes Tales under Murphy, with the pair having teamed up to win the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2021.

Murphy, who has ridden 28 winners in Britain this year, told Racing TV: "It was probably a career-best performance. Rob Hornby was really happy when he rode him at Lingfield last time and it's great for King Power Racing. He's probably going to be a real flagship horse for them this season. He's won in such impressive fashion."

Foxes Tales is likely to be stepped back up in class, with Chester's May meeting and Royal Ascot on the agenda.

Trainer Andrew Balding said: "We'll probably go for the Huxley Stakes. He won a Group 3 as a three-year-old, so I can’t see why he can’t win at that level again."

Murphy and Balding teamed up again with Grenham Bay in the 6f novice, before the rider completed his treble on Dora Penny in the 6f fillies' handicap.

One needed win

Bear Force One ended a 77-day losing streak for Roger Teal when causing a surprise in the mile handicap.

The 16-1 shot, winning for the first time since Newbury in August 2021, gave the Group 1-winning trainer his first winner since January and a third of the year.

"It was much needed as we've been on a bit of a run that put us on the cold list," Teal said. "To be fair, they hadn't been running badly and he did his best piece of work for a fair while last week and had run really well last time.

"The only real negative was coming from stall ten, which seems to be his favourite draw these days. However, Lewis [Edmunds] gave him a peach of a ride."

Lambourn-based Teal was eager to put a difficult winter behind him, with stable star Oxted on track to make his long-awaited return from injury in the Duke of York Stakes at York's Dante meeting in May.

"I won't lie, we've been a bit behind," he added. "It's been tough with the winter gallops being as they were, but we're back on track now."

