Dream fulfilled: history is made as A Dream To Share wins fifth straight bumper and another Grade 1

Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share rounded off a perfect season as he and rider John Gleeson combined once again for a very game success in the Grade 1 Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion Flat Race.

A journey which began in the colours of the Gleesons at Tipperary and Roscommon in May and June of last year really took flight at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February before that famous victory in the colours of JP McManus at Cheltenham last month.

Here the happy tale reached its summit as the son of Muharaar became the first Irish-trained horse this century to win five bumpers.

This was a different test for A Dream To Share as he and runner-up Tullyhill engaged in a real war of attrition from the top of the straight and it took almost the length of it for the 8-11 favourite to see off his less-experienced rival and win by three and three-quarter lengths.

Veteran trainer John Kiely prefers to let his horses do the talking, and he said afterwards: "He's a great horse to keep his form for so long. He had to dig deep at the end, the second is a very good horse, but John is a strong man for his age. He did very well."

He added: "The races all came at an ideal distance apart for him. The space between Leopardstown, Cheltenham and here suited him very well. He'll get a nice holiday now."

Good day for McManus starts early

JP McManus got off the mark for the week in the opening Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle – sponsored by the champion owner himself – as Ballybawn Belter made the most of an enterprising ride by Charlie O'Dwyer.

Ballybawn Belter wins the opener for Liz Doyle and JP McManus Credit: Patrick McCann

With plenty of trouble in running brewing behind him, O'Dwyer made the best of his way home from the second-last and managed to last it out on the Liz Doyle-trained mare, beating the fast-finishing Bread And Butter by a rapidly diminishing length.

The winning daughter of Valirann has been a bit of a saviour for Doyle this season, with this victory following on from her success in a big handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Doyle said: "She was in season last time and did not operate at all, but she was kicking the house down when we were saddling her today and I thought that we might just be in business.

"She got a lovely clean ride. You have to be up there and out of trouble, but it was a long last furlong!"

As to plans, Doyle added: "She has already landed a big pot this year and we decided to try and win a race here, and for a mare with her rating this was the obvious race for her. There is a nice two-mile-five-furlong handicap hurdle for her at Galway and we might go there."

Sandor strikes this time

It was a good start to the day for Wexford trainers, as following Ballybawn Belter's success for Liz Doyle, Sandor Clegane gained a deserved victory as Paul Nolan's giant six-year-old landed the Connolly's Red Mills Series Final under Sean O'Keeffe.

Sandor Clegane is not for catching in the Connolly's Red Mills Series Final Credit: Patrick McCann

The winner was dropping considerably in trip after finishing a close third in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham, but it proved no hindrance as he recovered well from a mistake three out and a novicey jump at the last to win quite convincingly.

"He deserved a nice pot," said Nolan, adding: "He got into an awful lot of trouble at Cheltenham and we just kept it simple today. He went to the line well.

"That ground is about as nice as he wanted – I wouldn't have objected if it had lashed with rain. He's a huge horse and will go chasing next year, and hopefully he will win his Grade 1 at some stage."

