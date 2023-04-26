In-form Neil Mulholland eyeing profitable summer after smart Trolley Boy sparks double

Neil Mulholland made it four winners from his last five runners after Trolley Boy and Sainte Doctor took the opening two races and the Wiltshire trainer plans to run plenty of horses this summer, with both horses set to reappear before too long.

"Trolley Boy is a nice horse," Mulholland said of the 2m novice hurdle winner. "He had some decent form and we were pleased with how he was going at home. This was his first run back from a break, so he should improve from it."

Sainte Doctor produced a slick-jumping display in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase and Mulholland was quick to praise jockey Richie McLernon's assistance in the saddle.

He said: "Richie gave her a great ride. She won at a different track last time but the race suited today, they went a nice gallop and it all worked out well. We'll keep trying to pick up these nice little prizes. We've got plenty hanging around. We had one winner from one runner yesterday and two winners from two runners today so they're running well."

Turner on top

Five-furlong sprints and three-mile chases come alike to Bill Turner, who struck when Marettimo kept on best in a busy finish to the feature event.

The trainer often excels with sprinters – most recently with Umming N' Ahing at Nottingham on Saturday – but is equally proficient with his jumps string, which was underlined by the 25-1 shot's gritty length-and-a-quarter success.

