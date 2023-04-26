Racing Post logo
Reports
13:30 Perth

'I was fairly confident' - 80-1 outsider produces huge shock to deny well-fancied stablemate

Nowinittowinit: big-priced winner at Perth
Nowinittowinit (right): big-priced winner at PerthCredit: John Grossick Racing
12 ran
13:30 Perth2m 4f Hurdle, Maiden
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    13Nowinittowinit
    80/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Bleu D'enfer
    fav2/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    12Bayonetta
    100/1

Trainer Stuart Crawford saddled the first two finishers in the opening 2m4f novice hurdle at Perth but not in the order that was expected as 80-1 rank outsider Nowinittowinit denied favourite Bleu D'enfer.

Ridden by amateur jockey Stephen Connor, the seven-year-old was well beaten in her four previous starts but produced a fine performance to deny her better-fancied stablemate, who was sent off the the 2-1 market leader, by a short head.

Fellow rank outsider Bayonetta finished third at 100-1, while Crawford's other runner O'Hallorans Castle finished fourth.

"The penny was starting to drop a bit and hopefully that's her now onwards and upwards," Connor told Racing TV. "I was fairly confident I had a good chance I could get there before the last. She kept rolling once she jumped the last.

"Her last two runs in Ireland the heavy ground didn't help her. She's a big, raw mare who is starting to come to herself slowly but surely. Once she straightened up she just kept on rolling and got there in the end."

It was a second career winner under rules in Britain for Connor, who mainly rides in point-to-points in Ireland, while it was also his first victory on his first ride at the Scottish track.

Giovinco scores

The outsider also took the spoils in the feature race of the day when Giovinco stormed to an effortless win in the Listed 3m novice hurdle.

The 10-1 shot took his unbeaten record under rules to three with a 12-length success and completed a double for trainer Lucinda Russell following Corrigeen Rock's victory in the 2m handicap chase.

Mighty mare

Pink Legend made it two wins within six days when running out an impressive winner of the feature Listed 3m mares' chase.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 16:18, 26 April 2023
Congratulations Corach Rambler Grand National 2023 Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race)
12 ran
