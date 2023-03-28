Deja vu as Hidden Cargo wins the same race 12 months on

There was a feeling of deja vu at the Northumberland track as Hidden Cargo provided trainer Jonathan Haynes with his first win since landing the same 3m handicap chase on the card 12 months ago.

Hidden Cargo was sent off at 7-4 last year but, having been pulled up over the same course and distance last time out, he lined up as the 22-1 outsider of five.

He made a mockery of that price, storming clear by three and three-quarter lengths under a patient Thomas Dowson to record a second career win.

"You've just got to hunt away, keep filling him up and then he enjoys himself and gets home that way," Haynes told Sky Sports Racing.

"They've just gone a bit quick for him lately and he's gone with them and been a bit too enthusiastic. He'll stay further settling in behind.

"He'll definitely be back here, he likes Hexham, it's only up the road. He's not the best traveller is what we've found out. If we keep local, he's better for it."

Asked if we should look out for him this time next year, Haynes said: "Before then I hope!"

Course specialist

Having won a bumper and novice hurdle at the track, Bingoo made it a perfect 3-3 at Hexham with victory on his handicap debut. Trained by James Moffatt, Bingoo travelled strongly under Charlotte Jones before being sent clear, with odds-on favourite Wewillgowithplanb filling the runner-up spot.

Travel rewarded

Patrick Griffin's trip to England paid off as Chameron landed the 2m4f handicap chase under 5lb claimer Mark McDonagh, who ended a drought going back to July.

