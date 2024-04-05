David Probert continues ace April with Lingfield success and reveals his 'dream' target for the Flat season

David Probert's flying start to April continued as a last-gasp victory aboard Diamond Dreamer raised his tally to six across the first five days of the month.

His mount flew home in the closing stages to deny Nordic Glory by a nose in the 6f handicap for Patrick Chamings and took the jockey's April strike-rate to an impressive 38 per cent.

With 30 wins for the year already, Probert is on track for a sixth career century in 2024, but a Group 1 breakthrough is his main target for the core season.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "It'd be the dream. We take it one week at a time and hopefully I can try and find one. It is always the elusive first Group 1, fingers crossed it comes this year.

"Everyone has to be consistent in this game. It's about getting on a roll and I've done that this season so hopefully there's many more to come."

The rider was not too far off a double either as the Hughie Morrison-trained Shockwaves was denied only late on in the closing stages of the mile handicap by Hiromichi .

Star appearance

Film royalty Dame Judi Dench was on track to present the prize for the 6f handicap won by the Chelsea Banham-trained Unavailable .

Dench is patron to the race's charity sponsor East Park Riding For The Disabled group. The Joey Haynes-ridden Unavailable made all and won comfortably, breaking his maiden at the 11th attempt.

