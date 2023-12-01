Racing Post logo
12:10 Newbury

Bookies take evasive action after highly touted Jeriko Du Reponet bolts up on debut for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus

Jeriko Du Reponet won stylishly on his hurdles debut at Newbury
Jeriko Du Reponet won stylishly on his hurdles debut at NewburyCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play8 ran
12:10 Newbury2m ½f Hurdle, Maiden
Distance: 2m ½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Jeriko Du Reponet
    fav4/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5King William Rufus
    40/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Sea Invasion
    40/1

Jeriko Du Reponet had a tall reputation before he had even made his debut under rules, but he did little to diminish the excitement with a dominant hurdles success at Newbury.

Owned by JP McManus, Jeriko Du Reponet had been subject of some rave reports at home and impressed on a gallops morning at the Berkshire course last week.

 However, Nicky Henderson labelled his 12-1 odds for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle before making his rules debut as “absolutely stark raving ridiculous”.

The four-year-old was sent off 4-11 for the opening race of the Coral Gold Cup meeting, a maiden hurdle Henderson has trained the winner of seven times since 2014, including with Jonbon and Buveur D’Air.

Delighted connections with Jeriko Du Reponet in the Newbury winner's enclosure
Delighted connections with Jeriko Du Reponet in the Newbury winner's enclosureCredit: Mark Cranham

He reeled in the pack comfortably from off the pace and cruised clear under a motionless Nico de Boinville to win by three and a quarter lengths.

The 12-1 for the Supreme disappeared after the race with most bookmakers trimming to 8-1 for the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival, although Unibet and BetVictor took a more evasive stance at 4-1 and 5-1 respectively.

De Boinville told Racing TV: "There was a bit of a tight gap and once he got through that he came back on the bridle. I can't say I've had a lot to do with him [at home] but he'll obviously come on for the run and he had a nice bit of work here ten days ago. He's a very good looking horse."

Matt ButlerReporter

Published on 1 December 2023inReports

Last updated 13:25, 1 December 2023

12:10 NewburyPlay
Coral Get Closer To The Action "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race)8 ran
