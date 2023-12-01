Bookies take evasive action after highly touted Jeriko Du Reponet bolts up on debut for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus
- 1st4Jeriko Du Reponetfav4/11
- 2nd5King William Rufus40/1
- 3rd8Sea Invasion40/1
Jeriko Du Reponet had a tall reputation before he had even made his debut under rules, but he did little to diminish the excitement with a dominant hurdles success at Newbury.
Owned by JP McManus, Jeriko Du Reponet had been subject of some rave reports at home and impressed on a gallops morning at the Berkshire course last week.
However, Nicky Henderson labelled his 12-1 odds for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle before making his rules debut as “absolutely stark raving ridiculous”.
The four-year-old was sent off 4-11 for the opening race of the Coral Gold Cup meeting, a maiden hurdle Henderson has trained the winner of seven times since 2014, including with Jonbon and Buveur D’Air.
He reeled in the pack comfortably from off the pace and cruised clear under a motionless Nico de Boinville to win by three and a quarter lengths.
The 12-1 for the Supreme disappeared after the race with most bookmakers trimming to 8-1 for the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival, although Unibet and BetVictor took a more evasive stance at 4-1 and 5-1 respectively.
De Boinville told Racing TV: "There was a bit of a tight gap and once he got through that he came back on the bridle. I can't say I've had a lot to do with him [at home] but he'll obviously come on for the run and he had a nice bit of work here ten days ago. He's a very good looking horse."
Read this next:
Newbury's Friday card goes ahead but inspection called for Saturday's Coral Gold Cup fixture - plus Newcastle to inspect
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 1 December 2023inReports
Last updated 13:25, 1 December 2023
- Taunton: Liam Harrison off the cold list in time for big Saturday ride on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury
- Musselburgh: 'He's got a good one in him' - bigger things await for Half Shot after easy victory
- Thurles: 'You can do what you want with him over fences' - Il Etait Temps headlines formidable five-timer for Willie Mullins
- Lingfield: 'Look out Henderson, there's a new sheriff in town' - Lambourn trainer Roger Teal in jovial mood as he nets jumps winner
- Hereford: 'She was the only horse we could work with I Like To Move It' - novice excites Twiston-Davies team
- Taunton: Liam Harrison off the cold list in time for big Saturday ride on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury
- Musselburgh: 'He's got a good one in him' - bigger things await for Half Shot after easy victory
- Thurles: 'You can do what you want with him over fences' - Il Etait Temps headlines formidable five-timer for Willie Mullins
- Lingfield: 'Look out Henderson, there's a new sheriff in town' - Lambourn trainer Roger Teal in jovial mood as he nets jumps winner
- Hereford: 'She was the only horse we could work with I Like To Move It' - novice excites Twiston-Davies team